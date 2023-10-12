Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 630 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,563. The company has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

