Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 666 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after acquiring an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.50. 1,442,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,675. The company has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $203.23 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

