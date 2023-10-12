Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 750 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,910,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,025. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

