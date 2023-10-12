Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $503.06. 141,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.21. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $508.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.