Mohawk Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:MHK traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.04. 275,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinney Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 252,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.9% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

