Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Monarch ProCap ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Monarch ProCap ETF Company Profile

The Monarch ProCap ETF (MPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview ProCap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates 90% to global equity and fixed income and 10% to alternatives, depending on the economic cycles. MPRO was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

