Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.02 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $137.08 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,088,287,177 coins and its circulating supply is 766,440,427 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.