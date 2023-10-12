Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 580,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 640,552 shares.The stock last traded at $22.22 and had previously closed at $22.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,172.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,872,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $7,528,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Morphic by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

