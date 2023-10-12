MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.86.

MTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$69.50 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

MTY Food Group stock traded down C$1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$52.62. 58,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,537. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$52.35 and a 12 month high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.48. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of C$298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.9071877 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

