My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 47.5% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $304,340.99 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003548 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006140 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000124 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,298,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.