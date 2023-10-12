Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NAII stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.25. 16,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,305. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $38.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NAII

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.