Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Announces Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -213.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Neogen has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,277,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,680,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,893,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

