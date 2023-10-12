Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. Neogen has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

