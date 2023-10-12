Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $2.78 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $3.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

