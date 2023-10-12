New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

New York Times Price Performance

New York Times stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 718,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,647. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.03. New York Times has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $45.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,792.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

