NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Shares Down 0.9%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 13,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 35,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of NewLake Capital Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance
NewLake Capital Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
About NewLake Capital Partners
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.
