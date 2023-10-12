NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8,704.8% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.80. 21,388,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442,867. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

