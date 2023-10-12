NFT Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007233 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015780 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,741.79 or 1.00050944 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002364 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.