Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Holdings Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,456,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,501 shares during the period. NIO makes up 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 7.16% of NIO worth $1,157,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in NIO by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 433.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 22.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 109,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NIO by 1.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NIO by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,617,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,527,000 after buying an additional 729,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA cut their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,080,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,195,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.09. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

