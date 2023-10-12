Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,364,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,585,527. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

