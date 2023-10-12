Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,978,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,767,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $175.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,428.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

