Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,325 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.5% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
