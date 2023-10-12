Northstar Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.07. The company had a trading volume of 368,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,447. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.10 and its 200 day moving average is $193.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

