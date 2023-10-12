Northstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 67,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.09. 291,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,644. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0088 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.