Northstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,490,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,548,730. The company has a market cap of $180.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

