Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,975 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $488.68. The company had a trading volume of 841,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,489. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $524.95 and a 200 day moving average of $535.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

