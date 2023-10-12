Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

NKE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,873,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

