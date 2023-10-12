Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 648 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,859,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,127,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.86. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.