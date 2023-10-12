Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Up 6.1%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 38,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Nova Leap Health Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$14.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders. Nova Leap Health Corp.

