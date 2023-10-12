Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 416.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 677,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $208.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

