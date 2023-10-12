NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.63

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 311919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.70.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,808,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $71,417,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,661,000 after buying an additional 719,265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NovoCure by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,714,000 after acquiring an additional 487,255 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 1,246.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 200,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

