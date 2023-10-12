Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $11.71 on Major Exchanges

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $11.71 or 0.00043794 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $72.54 million and $3.70 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,818,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,077 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

