Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 48.4% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,331 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,995,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 636,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,116,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after buying an additional 550,607 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,403,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 194,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

NVG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 499,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.