NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SRV opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

In other NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund news, insider John Alban purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.03 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,112.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 287.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

