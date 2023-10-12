O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
O3 Mining Price Performance
Shares of O3 Mining stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,658. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. O3 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.33.
O3 Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than O3 Mining
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.