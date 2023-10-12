O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of O3 Mining stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,658. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. O3 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban property, which covers 223 mining claims approximately 9,238 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

