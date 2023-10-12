Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Down 6.2%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.41 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 83,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 731,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised Oddity Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
