OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Down 32.9% in September

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of OPHC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

