Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.46. 54,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 73,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Osisko Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Osisko Development

Osisko Development Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $267.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 365.58%. Research analysts predict that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Development

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Development by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of Osisko Development by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 65,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Osisko Development by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.