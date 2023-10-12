Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insider Geoffrey Sam Buys 89,460 Shares

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Sam bought 89,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,597.92 ($8,716.62).

Paragon Care Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48.

Paragon Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Paragon Care’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Paragon Care Company Profile

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers clinical solutions for anaesthetists, intensivists, cardiac, vascular, and pain management; designs, manufactures, and distributes reagent red blood cells, monoclonal blood grouping reagents, and ancillary products for immunohaematology laboratories; and eye care products, such as ophthalmology and optometry, neonatal vision screening, and procedural kits.

