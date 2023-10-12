Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.72

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.72 and traded as high as C$31.02. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$30.81, with a volume of 316,321 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.54.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of C$374.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 4.230137 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$321,910.00. Insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.