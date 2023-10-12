Patrick Mutz Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Stock

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Mutz acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($48,076.92).
Image Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Image Resources Company Profile
