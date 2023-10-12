Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 13,147 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $1,149,573.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,694,445.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,124 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $1,165,804.92.

On Friday, October 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,175,168.24.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,137,609.91.

On Monday, October 2nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,132,351.11.

On Friday, September 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $1,142,429.72.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $1,152,466.02.

On Monday, September 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $1,154,175.13.

On Friday, September 22nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,125 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $1,159,068.75.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,178,192.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $1,191,381.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $85.47. 946,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,087. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after buying an additional 97,106 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

