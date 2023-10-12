PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975,800 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for approximately 1.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,154,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

PDD traded down $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $106.22. 5,760,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,376,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $111.68. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

View Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.