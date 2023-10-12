Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,259 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $936.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $610.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

