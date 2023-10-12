Pembroke Management LTD Has $5.16 Million Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,552,000 after buying an additional 4,269,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,038 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,022,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,205,000 after purchasing an additional 889,795 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after purchasing an additional 814,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GO shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $8,791,916.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,748 shares of company stock worth $9,189,292. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 140,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,691. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.89 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.