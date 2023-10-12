Pembroke Management LTD Has $9.97 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,480 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in KBR were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of KBR by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

KBR Trading Down 0.5 %

KBR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 229,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.06%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

