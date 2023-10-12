Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 21,456 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,805. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 54,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,041. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

