Peoples Bank OH Acquires 7,346 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.19 and a 200-day moving average of $157.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

