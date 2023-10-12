Peoples Bank OH Buys 243 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after buying an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $201,779,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $150,424,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,822. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

