Peoples Bank OH Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.25. 466,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.39.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

